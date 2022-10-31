Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10. 4,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
