Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $54.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 2.0 %

Silgan stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.