Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

OMIC stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

OMIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

See Also

