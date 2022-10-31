SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $3.56 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,672.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004286 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,765,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,099,691 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04888884 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,152,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

