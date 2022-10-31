SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $57.65 million and $3.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,544.42 or 1.00002326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003956 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,765,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,099,691 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04888884 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,152,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.