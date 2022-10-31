SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Update

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,857. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SiriusPoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,152 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 201.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,239,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 251.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

