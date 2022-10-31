SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

