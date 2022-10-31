SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 4.8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.18 and last traded at $89.85. 1,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 73.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

