SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays reduced their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SJW Group by 102.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

