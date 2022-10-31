SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $197,595. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.