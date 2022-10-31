SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.8 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

CWYUF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

(Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.