Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

SWK stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

