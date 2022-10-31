Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

