Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

