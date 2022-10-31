Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.18 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.