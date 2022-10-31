Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,234 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Science Applications International Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $107.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

