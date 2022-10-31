Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 832 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $160,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

RL opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

