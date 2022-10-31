Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,513.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.6 %

Snowflake stock opened at $159.69 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.