Societe Generale Increases Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to €142.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Societe Generale from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($109.18) to €108.00 ($110.20) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ipsen from €84.00 ($85.71) to €86.00 ($87.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

