Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sodexo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDXAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sodexo from €90.00 ($91.84) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sodexo from €74.00 ($75.51) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

