SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 552,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.95. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.