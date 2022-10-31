Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,550,214 shares in the company, valued at $79,465,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 68,216 shares of company stock valued at $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares valued at $9,527,500. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

