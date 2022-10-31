Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,550,214 shares in the company, valued at $79,465,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 68,216 shares of company stock valued at $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares valued at $9,527,500. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

