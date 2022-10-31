Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Solid Power Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $14.85.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
