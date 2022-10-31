SOMESING Hits Market Capitalization of $53.70 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $53.70 million and approximately $512,782.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

