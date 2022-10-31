Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $47.25 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

