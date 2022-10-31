Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SON stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $64.86. 527,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoco Products (SON)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.