Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $64.86. 527,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

