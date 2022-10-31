Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. 1,612,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,364. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

