Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SWN opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 371.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
