S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.38. S&P Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.00-$11.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $387.93.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.93. 1,588,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.59 and its 200-day moving average is $346.36. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 145.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

