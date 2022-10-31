SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 153,410 shares.The stock last traded at $40.05 and had previously closed at $40.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after buying an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 812.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

