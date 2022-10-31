SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.39. The company had a trading volume of 273,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,119. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.01 and its 200 day moving average is $318.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

