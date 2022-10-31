SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $153.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

