SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $153.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

