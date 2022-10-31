SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 11.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.64. 131,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

