SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 246.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QEMM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $69.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.