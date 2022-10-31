SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.97% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QWLD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

