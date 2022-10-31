SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.