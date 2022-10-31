Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Spectris Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SEPJF traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

