Spirit Airlines (SAVE) versus The Competition Financial Review

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion -$472.57 million -6.35 Spirit Airlines Competitors $7.55 billion -$922.86 million 18.20

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -7.95% -14.01% -3.14% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.80% -55.97% -3.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 549 1946 3110 173 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 41.06%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

