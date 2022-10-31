SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 841,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

