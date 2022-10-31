Square Token Price Hits $40.66 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Square Token has traded up 87.7% against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $40.66 or 0.00199226 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $84.10 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.50 or 0.31368153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 39.77258457 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,941,994.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.