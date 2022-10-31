Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLNG opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.