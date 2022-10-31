Stacks Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $331.24 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

