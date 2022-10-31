Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SWK traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,246. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,970,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

