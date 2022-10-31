Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,808,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

