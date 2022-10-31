Stargate Finance (STG) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $67.12 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

