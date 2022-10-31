State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 841,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

