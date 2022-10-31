State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $55.63 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $78.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

