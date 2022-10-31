State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 31.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

