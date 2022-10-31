State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.77% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 152.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

NXRT stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

