State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

